The New York Giants at the moment have +6600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New York Betting Insights

New York put together a 13-4-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, seven Giants games went over the point total.

From an offensive standpoint, New York ranked 18th in the NFL with 333.9 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 25th in total defense (358.2 yards allowed per contest).

The Giants collected five wins at home last year and four away.

New York went 6-5-1 as underdogs and 3-2 as favorites.

The Giants won only once in the NFC East (1-4-1), and they went 4-7-1 in the NFC as a whole.

Giants Impact Players

Daniel Jones passed for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game), completing 67.2% of his passes, with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions in 16 games last year.

In addition, Jones ran for 708 yards and seven TDs.

Saquon Barkley ran for 1,312 yards (82.0 per game) and 10 touchdowns in 16 games.

In the passing game, Barkley scored zero touchdowns, with 57 catches for 338 yards.

Parris Campbell had 63 receptions for 623 yards (36.6 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games a season ago for the Colts.

Darius Slayton had 46 receptions for 724 yards (45.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.

Bobby Okereke recorded 149 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and five passes defended in 17 games last year with the Colts.

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys - +1600 2 September 17 @ Cardinals - +20000 3 September 21 @ 49ers - +900 4 October 2 Seahawks - +3000 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +2000 6 October 15 @ Bills - +800 7 October 22 Commanders - +8000 8 October 29 Jets - +1800 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +8000 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +1600 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +8000 12 November 26 Patriots - +6600 14 December 11 Packers - +6600 15 December 17 @ Saints - +3000 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +700 17 December 31 Rams - +5000 18 January 7 Eagles - +700

Odds are current as of June 24 at 5:38 AM ET.