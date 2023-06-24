The New York Yankees and Gleyber Torres (.343 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres has 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .249.

Torres has had a hit in 51 of 74 games this year (68.9%), including multiple hits 17 times (23.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Torres has had an RBI in 18 games this year (24.3%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (13.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 34 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 31 .240 AVG .260 .329 OBP .317 .427 SLG .417 12 XBH 11 8 HR 4 20 RBI 10 26/20 K/BB 16/11 5 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings