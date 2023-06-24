Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rangers - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The New York Yankees and Gleyber Torres (.343 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres has 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .249.
- Torres has had a hit in 51 of 74 games this year (68.9%), including multiple hits 17 times (23.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Torres has had an RBI in 18 games this year (24.3%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (13.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 34 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|31
|.240
|AVG
|.260
|.329
|OBP
|.317
|.427
|SLG
|.417
|12
|XBH
|11
|8
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|10
|26/20
|K/BB
|16/11
|5
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.78).
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 76 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- The Rangers are sending Gray (6-2) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander went 2 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 31-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.96), ninth in WHIP (1.039), and 48th in K/9 (7.7).
