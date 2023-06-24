The New York Yankees, including Harrison Bader (.176 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harrison Bader? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Harrison Bader At The Plate

  • Bader is hitting .245 with two triples, six home runs and three walks.
  • Bader has picked up a hit in 62.1% of his 29 games this season, with multiple hits in 17.2% of those games.
  • In six games this season, he has hit a home run (20.7%, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 10 games this season (34.5%), Bader has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (24.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 12 games this season (41.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 10
.197 AVG .333
.239 OBP .333
.364 SLG .639
4 XBH 4
3 HR 3
8 RBI 11
9/3 K/BB 4/0
4 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Rangers have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (76 total, one per game).
  • The Rangers are sending Gray (6-2) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed 2 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 31-year-old's 2.96 ERA ranks 12th, 1.039 WHIP ranks ninth, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 48th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.