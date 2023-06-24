The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.318 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Rangers.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa has five doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks while batting .244.

Kiner-Falefa has picked up a hit in 28 of 54 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.

Looking at the 54 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (7.4%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Kiner-Falefa has driven home a run in 10 games this season (18.5%), including more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 15 of 54 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 23 .241 AVG .247 .277 OBP .284 .367 SLG .364 5 XBH 5 2 HR 2 9 RBI 8 8/3 K/BB 20/4 5 SB 3

