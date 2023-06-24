The field for the 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut will feature Jon Rahm. The par-70 course spans 6,852 yards and the purse is $20,000,000.00 for the tournament, running from June 22-25.

Looking to place a bet on Rahm at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Jon Rahm Insights

Rahm has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed his day bogey-free three times and finished 15 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has recorded the best score of the day in two of his last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on five occasions.

Rahm has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 11 times.

In his past five events, Rahm has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

In his past five tournaments, Rahm has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average four times.

Rahm has qualified for the weekend six times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 14 -10 275 4 19 8 12 $16.8M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Rahm has had an average finish of 42nd in his past three appearances at this tournament.

In his last three attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,110 yards in the past year, while TPC River Highlands is set for a shorter 6,852 yards.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Rahm has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,405 yards, 553 yards longer than the 6,852-yard TPC River Highlands this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -5 average at this course.

Rahm's Last Time Out

Rahm was in the 81st percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Open, with an average of par on the 20 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.10 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the U.S. Open, which placed him in the 61st percentile among all competitors.

Rahm shot better than 93% of the golfers at the U.S. Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.42 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.83.

Rahm recorded a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the other competitors averaged 1.6).

On the 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Rahm had three bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 3.6).

Rahm's four birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Open were less than the field average (4.1).

At that most recent competition, Rahm's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 7.5).

Rahm finished the U.S. Open with a birdie or better on six of the 12 par-5s, more than the field average of 2.9.

The field at the U.S. Open averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Rahm finished without one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Rahm Odds to Win: +1000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

