Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rangers - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jose Trevino (.259 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the New York Yankees face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rangers.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Jose Trevino At The Plate
- Trevino is hitting .217 with three doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
- In 54.8% of his games this year (23 of 42), Trevino has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (7.1%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in three games this season (7.1%), leaving the park in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- Trevino has had at least one RBI in 21.4% of his games this season (nine of 42), with two or more RBI three times (7.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 12 games this season (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|18
|.214
|AVG
|.220
|.247
|OBP
|.270
|.329
|SLG
|.288
|4
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|3
|12/3
|K/BB
|7/4
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.78 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 76 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- The Rangers are sending Gray (6-2) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed 2 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 31-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.96), ninth in WHIP (1.039), and 48th in K/9 (7.7) among pitchers who qualify.
