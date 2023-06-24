Josh Donaldson, with a slugging percentage of .172 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the mound, June 24 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Donaldson At The Plate

  • Donaldson has six home runs and six walks while batting .125.
  • Donaldson has gotten a hit in six of 21 games this season (28.6%), with multiple hits twice.
  • Looking at the 21 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (23.8%), and in 8.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Donaldson has driven in a run in six games this season (28.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least once eight times this season (38.1%), including one multi-run game.

Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 5
.089 AVG .211
.163 OBP .273
.289 SLG .684
3 XBH 3
3 HR 3
3 RBI 5
15/4 K/BB 5/2
0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Rangers have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
  • The Rangers give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (76 total, one per game).
  • Gray (6-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 14th of the season.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 2 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 31-year-old's 2.96 ERA ranks 12th, 1.039 WHIP ranks ninth, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 48th among qualifying pitchers this season.
