Na Rin An is in 86th place, at +4, after the first round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol GC.

Looking to bet on Na Rin An at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Na Rin An Insights

Over her last 15 rounds, An has shot below par on eight occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score in one of her last 15 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over her last 15 rounds, An has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

An has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice in her past five events.

She has made four cuts in her past five tournaments.

An has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of her past five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 29 -6 266 0 19 2 3 $590,694

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In her past two appearances at this event, An has had an average finishing position of 75th.

An made the cut in each of her last two attempts at this event.

The most recent time An played this event was in 2023, and she finished 86th.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,015 yards in the past year, while Baltusrol GC is set for a shorter 6,621 yards.

The courses that An has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,573 yards, while Baltusrol GC will be 6,621 yards this week.

An's Last Time Out

An was good on the 20 par-3 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, averaging 2.85 strokes to finish in the 86th percentile of competitors.

She averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 32) at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, which was good enough to land her in the 71st percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.09).

An shot better than 55% of the competitors at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give on the tournament's 20 par-5 holes, averaging 4.60 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.63.

An fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on five of 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give (the other participants averaged 2.0).

On the 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, An carded less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.1).

An recorded an equal amount of birdies or better (three) as the field average on par-4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

In that most recent tournament, An's showing on the 32 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.8).

An ended the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give with a birdie or better on 10 of the 20 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 6.4.

On the 20 par-5s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, An underperformed compared to the tournament average of 1.1 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par: 71 / 6,621 yards

71 / 6,621 yards An Odds to Win: +10000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect An's performance prior to the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.