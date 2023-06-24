Saturday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (39-38) and the Detroit Tigers (32-42) facing off at Comerica Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Twins according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on June 24.

The Twins will give the ball to Pablo Lopez (3-4, 4.40 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Reese Olson (0-2, 5.59 ERA).

Twins vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Twins 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have been favorites in 48 games this season and won 30 (62.5%) of those contests.

Minnesota has a record of 10-8, a 55.6% win rate, when favored by -160 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Minnesota ranks 19th in the majors with 332 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).

Tigers Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 3-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The Tigers have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have fallen short of covering the spread each time.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 63 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (38.1%) in those contests.

Detroit has a win-loss record of 15-21 when favored by +135 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.8 runs per game (278 total).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.43 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 19 Red Sox L 9-3 Pablo Lopez vs James Paxton June 20 Red Sox L 10-4 Bailey Ober vs Kutter Crawford June 21 Red Sox W 5-4 Sonny Gray vs Garrett Whitlock June 22 Red Sox W 6-0 Joe Ryan vs Justin Garza June 23 @ Tigers W 4-1 Kenta Maeda vs Joey Wentz June 24 @ Tigers - Pablo Lopez vs Reese Olson June 25 @ Tigers - Bailey Ober vs Michael Lorenzen June 26 @ Braves - Sonny Gray vs Spencer Strider June 27 @ Braves - Joe Ryan vs Bryce Elder June 28 @ Braves - Kenta Maeda vs AJ Smith-Shawver June 30 @ Orioles - Pablo Lopez vs Dean Kremer

Tigers Schedule