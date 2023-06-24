Saturday's contest between the Texas Rangers (47-28) and New York Yankees (41-35) going head to head at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 4:05 PM ET on June 24.

The probable starters are Jon Gray (6-2) for the Rangers and Luis Severino (0-2) for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 6, Yankees 5.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 2-3.

When it comes to the over/under, New York and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its last 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.

The Yankees have won in 11, or 44%, of the 25 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, New York has been victorious eight times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (333 total), New York is the 18th-highest scoring team in baseball.

Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.71 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Schedule