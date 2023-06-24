Anthony Rizzo and Jonah Heim will hit the field when the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers meet on Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees' 111 home runs rank fourth in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 219 extra-base hits, New York ranks 13th in MLB with a .409 slugging percentage this season.

The Yankees have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

New York ranks 18th in the majors with 333 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .297 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

The Yankees rank 11th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.

New York averages 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-most in the majors.

New York has the fourth-best ERA (3.71) in the majors this season.

The Yankees have a combined 1.222 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-lowest in MLB.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will hand the ball to Luis Severino (0-2) for his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

In six starts, Severino has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of five frames per outing.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 6/18/2023 Red Sox L 4-1 Away Luis Severino Brayan Bello 6/20/2023 Mariners W 3-1 Home Gerrit Cole George Kirby 6/21/2023 Mariners W 4-2 Home Jhony Brito Luis Castillo 6/22/2023 Mariners L 10-2 Home Domingo Germán Bryan Woo 6/23/2023 Rangers L 4-2 Home Clarke Schmidt Dane Dunning 6/24/2023 Rangers - Home Luis Severino Jon Gray 6/25/2023 Rangers - Home Gerrit Cole Nathan Eovaldi 6/27/2023 Athletics - Away - Paul Blackburn 6/28/2023 Athletics - Away Domingo Germán JP Sears 6/29/2023 Athletics - Away Clarke Schmidt James Kaprielian 6/30/2023 Cardinals - Away Luis Severino Adam Wainwright

