The New York Yankees, including Anthony Rizzo (.425 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

  • Rizzo has 73 hits and an OBP of .354 to go with a slugging percentage of .438. All three of those stats are best among New York hitters this season.
  • Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 72nd in the league in slugging.
  • Rizzo has gotten a hit in 50 of 71 games this season (70.4%), with more than one hit on 18 occasions (25.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in 12.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Rizzo has driven home a run in 25 games this season (35.2%), including more than one RBI in 12.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • He has scored a run in 30 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 30
.327 AVG .205
.404 OBP .290
.533 SLG .316
15 XBH 7
8 HR 3
22 RBI 15
31/16 K/BB 36/8
0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Rangers have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
  • Eovaldi (9-3 with a 2.80 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Rangers, his 16th of the season.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 2.80 ERA ranks ninth, .993 WHIP ranks third, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 34th.
