On Sunday, Billy McKinney (coming off going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Rangers.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Billy McKinney At The Plate

McKinney is hitting .320 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and two walks.

McKinney enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .400 with three homers.

McKinney has gotten a hit in 14 of 15 games this season (93.3%), with multiple hits twice.

Looking at the 15 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (26.7%), and in 7.7% of his trips to the dish.

In six games this year, McKinney has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in seven of 15 games so far this season.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 5 .344 AVG .278 .364 OBP .316 .844 SLG .333 7 XBH 1 4 HR 0 6 RBI 1 3/1 K/BB 4/1 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings