Giancarlo Stanton, with a slugging percentage of .171 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, June 25 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Rangers.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

  • Stanton is batting .187 with four doubles, six home runs and six walks.
  • In 58.6% of his 29 games this season, Stanton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in 20.7% of his games in 2023 (six of 29), and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 34.5% of his games this year, Stanton has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (10.3%) he recorded more than one RBI.
  • He has scored in nine of 29 games (31.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 12
.150 AVG .234
.203 OBP .294
.317 SLG .489
4 XBH 6
3 HR 3
7 RBI 6
16/3 K/BB 15/3
0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Rangers have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to give up 77 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Rangers are sending Eovaldi (9-3) out for his 16th start of the season as he looks for his 10th victory. He is 9-3 with a 2.80 ERA and 96 strikeouts through 99 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 2.80 ERA ranks ninth, .993 WHIP ranks third, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 34th.
