Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rangers - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Giancarlo Stanton, with a slugging percentage of .171 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, June 25 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Rangers.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is batting .187 with four doubles, six home runs and six walks.
- In 58.6% of his 29 games this season, Stanton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 20.7% of his games in 2023 (six of 29), and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.5% of his games this year, Stanton has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (10.3%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in nine of 29 games (31.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|12
|.150
|AVG
|.234
|.203
|OBP
|.294
|.317
|SLG
|.489
|4
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|6
|16/3
|K/BB
|15/3
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 77 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- The Rangers are sending Eovaldi (9-3) out for his 16th start of the season as he looks for his 10th victory. He is 9-3 with a 2.80 ERA and 96 strikeouts through 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 2.80 ERA ranks ninth, .993 WHIP ranks third, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 34th.
