Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rangers - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Jose Trevino -- with a slugging percentage of .259 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on June 25 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rangers.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Jose Trevino At The Plate
- Trevino is batting .217 with three doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
- Trevino has picked up a hit in 54.8% of his 42 games this year, with at least two hits in 7.1% of them.
- He has gone deep in 7.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Trevino has an RBI in nine of 42 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 12 of 42 games so far this season.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|18
|.214
|AVG
|.220
|.247
|OBP
|.270
|.329
|SLG
|.288
|4
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|3
|12/3
|K/BB
|7/4
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.75 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 77 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Eovaldi (9-3) is trying for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Rangers in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 2.80 ERA in 99 2/3 innings pitched, with 96 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty threw six innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.80), third in WHIP (.993), and 34th in K/9 (8.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
