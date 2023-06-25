The Washington Mystics (8-4) will try to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the New York Liberty (7-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Barclays Center. The contest airs on ABC.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Liberty vs. Mystics Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ABC

Liberty vs. Mystics Score Prediction

Prediction: Mystics 81 Liberty 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Mystics

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington (-1.9) Computer Predicted Total: 159.7

Liberty vs. Mystics Spread & Total Insights

New York is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

New York has played nine games this season, and four of them have hit the over.

Liberty Performance Insights

The Liberty have been carried by their offense, as they rank second-best in the WNBA by putting up 85.6 points per game. They rank fifth in the league in points allowed (79.1 per contest).

New York ranks third-best in the WNBA by grabbing 36.3 rebounds per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks seventh in the league (34.7 allowed per contest).

While the Liberty are in the bottom five in the WNBA in turnovers per game with 14.0 (third-worst), they rank ninth in the league with 12.0 forced turnovers per contest.

The Liberty are thriving when it comes to three-point shooting, as they rank best in the league in treys (9.8 per game) and second-best in shooting percentage from beyond the arc (36.6%).

This year, the Liberty are allowing 7.5 threes per game (seventh-ranked in WNBA) and are allowing opponents to shoot 34.9% (eighth-ranked) from downtown.

New York is attempting 40.6 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 60.2% of the shots it has taken (and 68.3% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 26.8 treys per contest, which are 39.8% of its shots (and 31.7% of the team's buckets).

