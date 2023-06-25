The New York Liberty's (8-3) injury report has just one player listed ahead of their Sunday, June 25 matchup with the Washington Mystics (8-4) at Barclays Center. The matchup tips at 1:00 PM ET.

In their last matchup on Friday, the Liberty earned a 110-80 victory over the Dream.

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jocelyn Willoughby Out Quadricep 1.3 0.3 0.6

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Myisha Hines-Allen Out Knee 2.4 2.7 0.9

Liberty vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty Player Leaders

Breanna Stewart paces her team in both points (22.9) and rebounds (10.8) per contest, and also puts up 4.2 assists. At the other end, she posts 1.7 steals (seventh in the league) and 1.9 blocked shots (fourth in the league).

Courtney Vandersloot leads her squad in assists per game (8.8), and also averages 10.8 points and 3.4 rebounds. Defensively, she puts up 1.7 steals (seventh in league) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Sabrina Ionescu is putting up 15.6 points, 4.2 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game.

Jonquel Jones puts up 10.5 points, 6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Defensively, she puts up 0.3 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Betnijah Laney averages 9.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end, she averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Liberty vs. Mystics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -7.5 161.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.