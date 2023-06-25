The WNBA slate on Sunday will include the Washington Mystics (8-4) visiting Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty (8-3) at Barclays Center, with the matchup tipping at 1:00 PM ET.

New York earned a 110-80 victory versus Atlanta in their last outing. The squad was led by Betnijah Laney's 19 points and Jonquel Jones' 18 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. With Elena Delle Donne leading the team with 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists, Washington ended up winning against Chicago 80-59 in their last game.

Liberty vs. Mystics Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-350 to win)

Liberty (-350 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mystics (+260 to win)

Mystics (+260 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-7.5)

Liberty (-7.5) What's the over/under?: 161.5

161.5 When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ABC

Liberty Season Stats

The Liberty are ceding 79.2 points per game this season (fifth-ranked in WNBA), but they've really played well offensively, posting 87.8 points per game (second-best).

New York is allowing 34.9 boards per game this year (seventh-ranked in WNBA), but it has thrived by pulling down 36.8 rebounds per contest (second-best).

The Liberty have been one of the best teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are dishing out 24.5 per game (best in WNBA).

While New York is in the bottom five in the WNBA in turnovers per game with 14.1 (third-worst), it ranks eighth in the league with 12.7 forced turnovers per game.

The Liberty have been thriving in terms of three-point shooting this year, ranking best in the WNBA in treys per game (10.5) and best in three-point percentage (38%).

New York, who is fifth in the league with 7.3 three-pointers conceded per game, is allowing a 35.2% shooting percentage from three-point land, which is third-worst in the WNBA.

Liberty Home/Away Splits

The Liberty have scored at a lower clip in home games than on the road in the 2023 season (87.2 at home versus 88.6 on the road), and have given up fewer points in home games than in road games (79 opponent points per home game versus 79.4 on the road).

When playing at home, New York averages 1.9 more rebounds per game than on the road (37.7 at home, 35.8 on the road), while it lets its opponents grab 0.5 fewer boards in home games than in road games (34.7 at home, 35.2 on the road).

The Liberty average 2.3 more assists at home versus on the road in 2023 (25.5 at home, 23.2 on the road). In the 2023 WNBA campaign, New York is committing more turnovers in home games (14.3 per game) than away (13.8), and is forcing fewer turnovers at home (11.8 per game) compared to on the road (13.8).

In 2023 the Liberty are averaging 9.8 made three-pointers at home and 11.2 away, while shooting 37.6% from distance at home compared to 38.4% away.

New York gives up 0.20000000000000018 fewer three-pointers when playing at home (7.2 per game) than on the road (7.4). It also allows a lower three-point shooting percentage at home (31.9% in home games compared to 40.2% on the road).

Liberty Moneyline and ATS Records

The Liberty have won 70% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (7-3).

The Liberty are 5-2 (winning 71.4% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter.

New York's record against the spread is 5-5-0.

New York's ATS record as 7.5-point favorites or more is 4-4.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Liberty have an implied win probability of 77.8%.

