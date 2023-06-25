Sunday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (47-29) against the New York Yankees (42-35) at Yankee Stadium should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Rangers. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on June 25.

The Yankees will look to Gerrit Cole (8-1) against the Rangers and Nathan Eovaldi (9-3).

Yankees vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Yankees have been favored just once and lost that contest.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Yankees have won 28 out of the 47 games, or 59.6%, in which they've been favored.

New York is 28-19 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 53.5% chance to win.

New York has scored 334 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.66).

Yankees Schedule