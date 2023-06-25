How to Watch the Yankees vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 25
Jake Bauers and the New York Yankees will square off against the Texas Rangers and Nate Lowe at Yankee Stadium on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees are fifth-best in baseball with 112 total home runs.
- New York's .407 slugging percentage is 14th in MLB.
- The Yankees rank 28th in the majors with a .228 batting average.
- New York ranks 18th in runs scored with 334 (4.3 per game).
- The Yankees are 29th in MLB with a .296 on-base percentage.
- The Yankees strike out 8.2 times per game, the No. 12 average in baseball.
- New York's pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- New York's 3.66 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.222).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gerrit Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his 17th of the season. He is 8-1 with a 2.64 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty threw 7 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Cole is trying to notch his fifth quality start in a row in this game.
- Cole will try to build on a 17-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.2 frames per appearance).
- He has made four appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/20/2023
|Mariners
|W 3-1
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|George Kirby
|6/21/2023
|Mariners
|W 4-2
|Home
|Jhony Brito
|Luis Castillo
|6/22/2023
|Mariners
|L 10-2
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Bryan Woo
|6/23/2023
|Rangers
|L 4-2
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Dane Dunning
|6/24/2023
|Rangers
|W 1-0
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Jon Gray
|6/25/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Nathan Eovaldi
|6/27/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|-
|Paul Blackburn
|6/28/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|JP Sears
|6/29/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|James Kaprielian
|6/30/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Adam Wainwright
|7/1/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Jack Flaherty
