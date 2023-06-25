Jake Bauers and the New York Yankees will square off against the Texas Rangers and Nate Lowe at Yankee Stadium on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees are fifth-best in baseball with 112 total home runs.

New York's .407 slugging percentage is 14th in MLB.

The Yankees rank 28th in the majors with a .228 batting average.

New York ranks 18th in runs scored with 334 (4.3 per game).

The Yankees are 29th in MLB with a .296 on-base percentage.

The Yankees strike out 8.2 times per game, the No. 12 average in baseball.

New York's pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

New York's 3.66 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.222).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Gerrit Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his 17th of the season. He is 8-1 with a 2.64 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty threw 7 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Cole is trying to notch his fifth quality start in a row in this game.

Cole will try to build on a 17-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.2 frames per appearance).

He has made four appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 6/20/2023 Mariners W 3-1 Home Gerrit Cole George Kirby 6/21/2023 Mariners W 4-2 Home Jhony Brito Luis Castillo 6/22/2023 Mariners L 10-2 Home Domingo Germán Bryan Woo 6/23/2023 Rangers L 4-2 Home Clarke Schmidt Dane Dunning 6/24/2023 Rangers W 1-0 Home Luis Severino Jon Gray 6/25/2023 Rangers - Home Gerrit Cole Nathan Eovaldi 6/27/2023 Athletics - Away - Paul Blackburn 6/28/2023 Athletics - Away Domingo Germán JP Sears 6/29/2023 Athletics - Away Clarke Schmidt James Kaprielian 6/30/2023 Cardinals - Away Luis Severino Adam Wainwright 7/1/2023 Cardinals - Away Gerrit Cole Jack Flaherty

