In the series rubber match on Sunday, June 25, Gerrit Cole will take the hill for the New York Yankees (42-35) as they square off against the Texas Rangers (47-29), who will answer with Nathan Eovaldi. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

The favored Yankees have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at -105. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Yankees vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (8-1, 2.64 ERA) vs Eovaldi - TEX (9-3, 2.80 ERA)

Yankees vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Yankees vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won 28 out of the 47 games, or 59.6%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Yankees have a 28-19 record (winning 59.6% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from New York, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

In the last 10 games, the Yankees have been named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just once, a game they lost.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Rangers have been underdogs in 26 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (53.8%) in those contests.

The Rangers have a win-loss record of 9-11 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 2-7-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +2000 6th 2nd Win AL East +1800 - 4th

