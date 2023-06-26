The New York Giants have +6600 odds to win the Super Bowl, 18th-ranked in the NFL as of December 31.

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New York Betting Insights

New York compiled a 13-4-0 ATS record last year.

The Giants and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.

New York compiled 333.9 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 18th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 25th, surrendering 358.2 yards per contest.

The Giants went 5-3-1 at home last year and 4-4 away from home.

As the underdog in the game, New York went 6-5-1. As favorites, the Giants went 3-2.

In the NFC East, the Giants won only one game (1-4-1), and in the conference overall they went 4-7-1.

Giants Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Daniel Jones threw for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game), with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

Jones also ran for 708 yards and seven TDs.

In 16 games, Saquon Barkley rushed for 1,312 yards (82.0 per game) and 10 TDs.

In the passing game, Barkley scored zero touchdowns, with 57 receptions for 338 yards.

Parris Campbell had 63 catches for 623 yards (36.6 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games a season ago for the Colts.

Darius Slayton had 46 catches for 724 yards (45.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.

As a key defensive contributor, Bobby Okereke registered 149 tackles and 6.0 TFL in 17 games with the Colts last year.

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys - +1600 2 September 17 @ Cardinals - +20000 3 September 21 @ 49ers - +900 4 October 2 Seahawks - +3000 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +2000 6 October 15 @ Bills - +800 7 October 22 Commanders - +8000 8 October 29 Jets - +1800 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +8000 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +1600 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +8000 12 November 26 Patriots - +6600 14 December 11 Packers - +6600 15 December 17 @ Saints - +3000 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +700 17 December 31 Rams - +5000 18 January 7 Eagles - +700

