Billy McKinney Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Athletics - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees, including Billy McKinney (batting .313 in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, two walks and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Billy McKinney? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Billy McKinney At The Plate
- McKinney has three doubles, a triple, four home runs and two walks while batting .302.
- In 14 of 16 games this year (87.5%), McKinney has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in 25.0% of his games this season, and 7.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In six games this season, McKinney has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in seven games this season (43.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|5
|.314
|AVG
|.278
|.333
|OBP
|.316
|.771
|SLG
|.333
|7
|XBH
|1
|4
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|1
|4/1
|K/BB
|4/1
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (6.08).
- The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (118 total, 1.5 per game).
- Blackburn (0-0 with a 4.21 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.21, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .292 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.