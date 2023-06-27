The New York Yankees, including Billy McKinney (batting .313 in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, two walks and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Billy McKinney At The Plate

McKinney has three doubles, a triple, four home runs and two walks while batting .302.

In 14 of 16 games this year (87.5%), McKinney has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in 25.0% of his games this season, and 7.3% of his trips to the dish.

In six games this season, McKinney has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in seven games this season (43.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 5 .314 AVG .278 .333 OBP .316 .771 SLG .333 7 XBH 1 4 HR 0 6 RBI 1 4/1 K/BB 4/1 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings