At +6600, the New York Giants are No. 18 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of December 31.

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New York Betting Insights

New York put together a 13-4-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Giants games.

New York ranked 18th in total offense (333.9 yards per game) and 25th in total defense (358.2 yards allowed per game) last year.

The Giants posted five wins at home last year and four away.

New York put up a 3-2 record as the favored team, and posted a 6-5-1 record as underdogs.

In the NFC East, the Giants won only one game (1-4-1), and in the conference overall they went 4-7-1.

Giants Impact Players

Daniel Jones threw for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game), completing 67.2% of his passes, with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions in 16 games last year.

On the ground, Jones scored seven touchdowns and picked up 708 yards.

Saquon Barkley rushed for 1,312 yards (82.0 per game) and 10 touchdowns in 16 games.

In the passing game, Barkley scored zero touchdowns, with 57 catches for 338 yards.

Parris Campbell had 63 receptions for 623 yards (36.6 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games a season ago with the Colts.

In the passing game, Darius Slayton scored two TDs, catching 46 balls for 724 yards (45.3 per game).

Bobby Okereke amassed 149 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and five passes defended in 17 games last year with the Colts.

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys - +1600 2 September 17 @ Cardinals - +20000 3 September 21 @ 49ers - +900 4 October 2 Seahawks - +3000 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +2000 6 October 15 @ Bills - +800 7 October 22 Commanders - +8000 8 October 29 Jets - +1800 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +8000 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +1600 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +8000 12 November 26 Patriots - +6600 14 December 11 Packers - +6600 15 December 17 @ Saints - +3000 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +700 17 December 31 Rams - +5000 18 January 7 Eagles - +700

Odds are current as of June 27 at 5:25 AM ET.