The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres (.270 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres is hitting .246 with 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 32 walks.

Torres has gotten at least one hit in 68.4% of his games this year (52 of 76), with more than one hit 17 times (22.4%).

Looking at the 76 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (14.5%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 18 games this year (23.7%), Torres has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (13.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 34 of 76 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 31 .236 AVG .260 .326 OBP .317 .420 SLG .417 13 XBH 11 8 HR 4 20 RBI 10 27/21 K/BB 16/11 5 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings