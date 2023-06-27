Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Athletics - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Harrison Bader, with a slugging percentage of .382 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, June 27 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Rangers.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader has two doubles, two triples, six home runs and three walks while batting .255.
- Bader has picked up a hit in 20 of 31 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- In 19.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Bader has had an RBI in 11 games this year (35.5%), including eight multi-RBI outings (25.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 13 games this season (41.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|10
|.216
|AVG
|.333
|.253
|OBP
|.333
|.392
|SLG
|.639
|6
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|11
|10/3
|K/BB
|4/0
|4
|SB
|3
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 6.08 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (118 total, 1.5 per game).
- Blackburn makes the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 4.21 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In five games this season, the 29-year-old has a 4.21 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .292 to opposing batters.
