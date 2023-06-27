Currently the New York Jets are seventh in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +1800.

Jets Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +250

+250 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800

New York Betting Insights

New York put together an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, five Jets games went over the point total.

On defense, New York was a top-five unit last season, ranking fourth-best by allowing just 311.1 yards per game. It ranked 25th on offense (318.2 yards per game).

Last season the Jets were 3-5 at home and 4-5 on the road.

New York won just twice as favorites (2-3) and went 5-7 as underdogs.

In the AFC East the Jets won only two games (2-4), and in the conference as a whole they went 5-7.

Jets Impact Players

Aaron Rodgers threw for 3,695 yards (217.4 per game), completing 64.6% of his throws, with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 17 games with the Packers last year.

On the ground, Rodgers scored one touchdown and accumulated 94 yards.

In the passing game, Garrett Wilson scored four TDs, hauling in 83 balls for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game).

In the Packers' passing game a season ago, Allen Lazard scored six TDs, hauling in 60 balls for 788 yards (52.5 per game).

Zach Wilson passed for 1,688 yards (187.6 per game), completing 54.5% of his passes, with six touchdowns and seven interceptions in nine games.

C.J. Mosley had one interception to go with 158 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended last year.

2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 Bills - +800 2 September 17 @ Cowboys - +1600 3 September 24 Patriots - +6600 4 October 1 Chiefs - +650 5 October 8 @ Broncos - +5000 6 October 15 Eagles - +700 8 October 29 @ Giants - +6600 9 November 6 Chargers - +2800 10 November 12 @ Raiders - +8000 11 November 19 @ Bills - +800 12 November 24 Dolphins - +2000 13 December 3 Falcons - +6600 14 December 10 Texans - +15000 15 December 17 @ Dolphins - +2000 16 December 24 Commanders - +8000 17 December 28 @ Browns - +3500 18 January 7 @ Patriots - +6600

