Tuesday, Josh Donaldson and the New York Yankees face the Oakland Athletics and Paul Blackburn, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since June 23, when he went 0-for-1 against the Rangers.

Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Donaldson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Josh Donaldson At The Plate

Donaldson is hitting .125 with six home runs and six walks.

Donaldson has gotten a hit in six of 21 games this season (28.6%), with multiple hits twice.

In 23.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 8.5% of his trips to the dish.

In six games this year, Donaldson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In eight of 21 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 5 .089 AVG .211 .163 OBP .273 .289 SLG .684 3 XBH 3 3 HR 3 3 RBI 5 15/4 K/BB 5/2 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings