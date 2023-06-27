Two streaking squads square off when the New York Liberty (9-3) visit the Connecticut Sun (12-3) on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Liberty are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Sun, winners of four straight games.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. Sun matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Liberty vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, YES, and NBCS-BOS

NBA TV, YES, and NBCS-BOS Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Liberty vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Sun Betting Trends

The Liberty have put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Sun are 7-7-0 ATS this season.

New York has covered the spread five times this season (5-5 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

Connecticut has covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

Liberty games have hit the over six out of 11 times this season.

So far this year, nine out of the Sun's 14 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.