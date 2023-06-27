Liberty vs. Sun: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 27
Two streaking squads square off when the New York Liberty (9-3) visit the Connecticut Sun (12-3) on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Liberty are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Sun, winners of four straight games.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. Sun matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Liberty vs. Sun Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, YES, and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
- Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena
Liberty vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Sun Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-5.5)
|166.5
|-210
|+170
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-5.5)
|166.5
|-225
|+165
Liberty vs. Sun Betting Trends
- The Liberty have put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Sun are 7-7-0 ATS this season.
- New York has covered the spread five times this season (5-5 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.
- Connecticut has covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.
- Liberty games have hit the over six out of 11 times this season.
- So far this year, nine out of the Sun's 14 games with an over/under have hit the over.
