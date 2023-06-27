The Connecticut Sun (12-3) will try to build on a four-game win run when they host the New York Liberty (9-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The Liberty have taken three games in a row.

There is no line set for the game.

Liberty vs. Sun Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: NBA TV, YES, and NBCS-BOS

Liberty vs. Sun Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 87 Liberty 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Sun

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-11.6)

Connecticut (-11.6) Computer Predicted Total: 161.6

Liberty vs. Sun Spread & Total Insights

New York is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.

New York has played 11 games this year, and six of them have hit the over.

Liberty Performance Insights

The Liberty are the second-best team in the WNBA in points scored (87.9 per game) and fifth in points conceded (79.9).

New York is the second-best team in the WNBA in rebounds per game (37.5) and is ranked fifth in rebounds allowed (34.4).

The Liberty are ninth in the league in turnovers per game (14.3) and eighth in turnovers forced (12.8).

In 2023 the Liberty are best in the league in 3-point makes (10.6 per game), and second-best in 3-point percentage (37.6%).

The Liberty are sixth in the league in 3-pointers allowed (7.4 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage defensively (35.9%).

New York takes 58.8% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 41.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 65.9% of New York's buckets are 2-pointers, and 34.1% are 3-pointers.

