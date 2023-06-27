Tuesday's contest features the New York Yankees (43-35) and the Oakland Athletics (20-60) squaring off at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum (on June 27) at 9:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Yankees.

The Yankees will give the ball to Jhony Brito (4-3, 5.09 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Paul Blackburn.

Yankees vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 5, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Yankees have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Yankees have been favorites in 48 games this season and won 29 (60.4%) of those contests.

New York has a record of 21-8, a 72.4% win rate, when favored by -140 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 58.3% chance to win.

New York has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 339 (4.3 per game).

The Yankees' 3.65 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule