Player prop betting options for Gleyber Torres, Esteury Ruiz and others are available in the New York Yankees-Oakland Athletics matchup at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Tuesday, starting at 9:40 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Torres Stats

Torres has 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 32 walks and 30 RBI (70 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He's slashed .246/.322/.419 on the season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jun. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 73 hits with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 37 runs.

He's slashed .270/.353/.433 on the year.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rangers Jun. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Rangers Jun. 23 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 vs. Mariners Jun. 22 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 vs. Mariners Jun. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Ruiz Stats

Ruiz has recorded 79 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, a home run and 13 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with 39 stolen bases.

He's slashed .260/.316/.336 on the year.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jun. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jun. 21 3-for-5 1 0 2 3 2 at Guardians Jun. 20 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Rooker Stats

Brent Rooker has 12 doubles, 13 home runs, 32 walks and 38 RBI (55 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a .242/.343/.467 slash line so far this season.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jun. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 18 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 17 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

