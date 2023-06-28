Anthony Rizzo and his .462 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (104 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Oakland Athletics and JP Sears on June 28 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Athletics.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo leads New York in OBP (.358), slugging percentage (.438) and total hits (74) this season.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 48th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 29th and he is 71st in slugging.

Rizzo has recorded a hit in 51 of 73 games this season (69.9%), including 18 multi-hit games (24.7%).

He has hit a home run in 12.3% of his games in 2023 (nine of 73), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Rizzo has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (34.2%), with more than one RBI in nine of those games (12.3%).

He has scored in 30 games this year (41.1%), including multiple runs in six games.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 31 .320 AVG .210 .400 OBP .304 .523 SLG .328 15 XBH 8 8 HR 3 22 RBI 15 32/17 K/BB 37/10 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings