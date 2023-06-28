On Wednesday, Billy McKinney (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with three home runs, two walks and six RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Billy McKinney? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Billy McKinney At The Plate

McKinney is hitting .281 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and two walks.

This season, McKinney has recorded at least one hit in 14 of 17 games (82.4%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 23.5% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 6.8% of his trips to the plate.

In six games this season, McKinney has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in seven games this year (41.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 .314 AVG .227 .333 OBP .261 .771 SLG .273 7 XBH 1 4 HR 0 6 RBI 1 4/1 K/BB 6/1 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings