The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.211 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage), battle starter JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

JP Sears TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is batting .227 with 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 18 walks.

LeMahieu has reached base via a hit in 42 games this season (of 65 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

He has gone deep in 10.8% of his games in 2023 (seven of 65), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.2% of his games this year, LeMahieu has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.2%.

He has scored at least once 21 times this year (32.3%), including four games with multiple runs (6.2%).

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 30 .268 AVG .180 .326 OBP .240 .457 SLG .297 13 XBH 8 5 HR 2 18 RBI 7 34/9 K/BB 33/9 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings