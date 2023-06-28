Giancarlo Stanton -- with a slugging percentage of .081 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the hill, on June 28 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Giancarlo Stanton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton has four doubles, six home runs and seven walks while batting .184.

In 58.1% of his games this year (18 of 31), Stanton has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (9.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

In six games this season, he has hit a long ball (19.4%, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate).

In 35.5% of his games this year, Stanton has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (9.7%) he recorded more than one RBI.

In 10 games this season (32.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 13 .159 AVG .216 .221 OBP .273 .317 SLG .451 4 XBH 6 3 HR 3 8 RBI 6 18/4 K/BB 16/3 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings