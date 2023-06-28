At +6600 as of December 31, the New York Giants aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New York Betting Insights

New York won 13 games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.

Last season, seven Giants games hit the over.

New York averaged 333.9 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 18th in the NFL. On defense, it ranked 25th, allowing 358.2 yards per game.

The Giants posted a 5-3-1 record at home and were 4-4 on the road last season.

New York had a 3-2 record as the favored team, and posted a 6-5-1 record as underdogs.

The Giants were 4-7-1 in the NFC, including 1-4-1 in the NFC East.

Giants Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Daniel Jones passed for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game), with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

On the ground, Jones scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 708 yards.

On the ground, Saquon Barkley scored 10 touchdowns and accumulated 1,312 yards (82.0 per game).

Barkley also had 57 receptions for 338 yards and zero TDs.

In the Colts' passing game a season ago, Parris Campbell scored three TDs, hauling in 63 balls for 623 yards (36.6 per game).

Darius Slayton had 46 receptions for 724 yards (45.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.

As a tone-setter on defense, Bobby Okereke collected 149 tackles and 6.0 TFL in 17 games with the Colts last year.

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys - +1600 2 September 17 @ Cardinals - +20000 3 September 21 @ 49ers - +900 4 October 2 Seahawks - +3000 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +2000 6 October 15 @ Bills - +800 7 October 22 Commanders - +8000 8 October 29 Jets - +1800 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +8000 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +1600 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +8000 12 November 26 Patriots - +6600 14 December 11 Packers - +6600 15 December 17 @ Saints - +3000 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +700 17 December 31 Rams - +5000 18 January 7 Eagles - +700

