Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Athletics - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Gleyber Torres (.270 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Athletics.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres is batting .249 with 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 32 walks.
- Torres has reached base via a hit in 53 games this season (of 77 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- He has homered in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Torres has picked up an RBI in 23.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 44.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.1%.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|32
|.236
|AVG
|.266
|.326
|OBP
|.321
|.420
|SLG
|.422
|13
|XBH
|11
|8
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|10
|27/21
|K/BB
|16/11
|5
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (6.02).
- The Athletics give up the most home runs in baseball (119 total, 1.5 per game).
- Sears (1-5 with a 4.10 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 16th of the season.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the lefty tossed seven innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.10 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.032 WHIP ranks fifth, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 33rd.
