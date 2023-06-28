Isiah Kiner-Falefa is available when the New York Yankees take on JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since June 24, when he went 0-for-3 against the Rangers.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: JP Sears
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa is batting .239 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks.
  • Kiner-Falefa has gotten a hit in 28 of 55 games this season (50.9%), including eight multi-hit games (14.5%).
  • In four games this year, he has homered (7.3%, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate).
  • Kiner-Falefa has had at least one RBI in 18.2% of his games this year (10 of 55), with more than one RBI five times (9.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 15 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 23
.232 AVG .247
.267 OBP .284
.354 SLG .364
5 XBH 5
2 HR 2
9 RBI 8
9/3 K/BB 20/4
5 SB 3

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
  • The Athletics have a 6.02 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (119 total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Athletics are sending Sears (1-5) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.10 ERA and 80 strikeouts through 83 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.10), fourth in WHIP (1.032), and 33rd in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.