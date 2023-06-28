Josh Donaldson, with a slugging percentage of .310 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the mound, June 28 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Athletics.

Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: JP Sears

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Josh Donaldson At The Plate

Donaldson is batting .132 with seven home runs and six walks.

Donaldson has gotten a hit in seven of 22 games this year (31.8%), with multiple hits twice.

In 27.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 9.3% of his trips to the plate.

Donaldson has driven in a run in seven games this season (31.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once nine times this year (40.9%), including one multi-run game.

Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 6 .089 AVG .217 .163 OBP .269 .289 SLG .739 3 XBH 4 3 HR 4 3 RBI 6 15/4 K/BB 7/2 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings