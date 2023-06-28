Wednesday's game that pits the New York Yankees (43-36) against the Oakland Athletics (21-60) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 9:40 PM on June 28.

The probable pitchers are Domingo German (4-5) for the Yankees and JP Sears (1-5) for the Athletics.

Yankees vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

Yankees vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Yankees 5, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

This season, the Yankees have been favored 49 times and won 29, or 59.2%, of those games.

New York has entered 21 games this season favored by -150 or more and is 17-4 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York ranks 20th in the majors with 340 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees' 3.64 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule