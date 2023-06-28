Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees hit the field on Wednesday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against JP Sears, who is starting for the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in baseball with 113 total home runs.

New York ranks 14th in MLB with a .407 slugging percentage.

The Yankees' .228 batting average ranks 27th in MLB.

New York ranks 20th in runs scored with 340 (4.3 per game).

The Yankees' .296 on-base percentage is the third-worst in baseball.

The Yankees strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 11th in MLB.

The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by New York's pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.

New York has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.64).

Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in the majors (1.224).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees are sending Domingo German (4-5) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 5.10 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 72 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.

German has four quality starts under his belt this season.

German has pitched five or more innings in a game nine times this year entering this outing.

In one of his 14 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 6/22/2023 Mariners L 10-2 Home Domingo Germán Bryan Woo 6/23/2023 Rangers L 4-2 Home Clarke Schmidt Dane Dunning 6/24/2023 Rangers W 1-0 Home Luis Severino Jon Gray 6/25/2023 Rangers W 5-3 Home Gerrit Cole Nathan Eovaldi 6/27/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Away Jhony Brito Paul Blackburn 6/28/2023 Athletics - Away Domingo Germán JP Sears 6/29/2023 Athletics - Away Clarke Schmidt James Kaprielian 6/30/2023 Cardinals - Away Luis Severino Matthew Liberatore 7/1/2023 Cardinals - Away Gerrit Cole Jack Flaherty 7/2/2023 Cardinals - Away - Jordan Montgomery 7/3/2023 Orioles - Home Domingo Germán Tyler Wells

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.