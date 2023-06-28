When the New York Yankees (43-36) and Oakland Athletics (21-60) face off at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Wednesday, June 28, Domingo German will get the call for the Yankees, while the Athletics will send JP Sears to the mound. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET.

The Yankees are favored in this one, at -150, while the underdog Athletics have +125 odds to upset. The over/under for the game has been set at 7.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: German - NYY (4-5, 5.10 ERA) vs Sears - OAK (1-5, 4.10 ERA)

Yankees vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won 29 out of the 49 games, or 59.2%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Yankees have gone 17-4 (81%).

New York has a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Yankees have a 1-2 record from the three games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to hit the over two times.

The Athletics have been underdogs in 79 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (26.6%) in those contests.

The Athletics have a win-loss record of 19-50 when favored by +125 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Oakland and its opponents are 3-6-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+120) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+180) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+240) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1800 6th 2nd Win AL East +1400 - 3rd

