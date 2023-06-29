The New York Yankees, including Anthony Rizzo (.450 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points above season-long percentage), battle starter James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday at 3:37 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian

James Kaprielian TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Anthony Rizzo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo has 74 hits and an OBP of .356 to go with a slugging percentage of .431. All three of those stats lead New York hitters this season.

He ranks 55th in batting average, 31st in on base percentage, and 78th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.

Rizzo has picked up a hit in 68.9% of his 74 games this season, with at least two hits in 24.3% of them.

In 12.2% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Rizzo has had at least one RBI in 33.8% of his games this season (25 of 74), with two or more RBI nine times (12.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 31 of 74 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 32 .320 AVG .203 .400 OBP .300 .523 SLG .317 15 XBH 8 8 HR 3 22 RBI 15 32/17 K/BB 38/11 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings