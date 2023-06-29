DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Athletics - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DJ LeMahieu, with a slugging percentage of .316 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Oakland Athletics, with James Kaprielian on the mound, June 29 at 3:37 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Athletics.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is batting .226 with 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 18 walks.
- LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 43 of 66 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
- He has hit a home run in 10.6% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- LeMahieu has picked up an RBI in 30.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 9.1% of his games.
- In 33.3% of his games this season (22 of 66), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.1%) he has scored more than once.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|31
|.268
|AVG
|.181
|.326
|OBP
|.238
|.457
|SLG
|.293
|13
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|8
|34/9
|K/BB
|33/9
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Athletics have a 6.05 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (120 total, 1.5 per game).
- Kaprielian (2-6) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 6.34 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.34, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .274 against him.
