The New York Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton (.222 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday at 3:37 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is hitting .197 with four doubles, seven home runs and eight walks.

In 59.4% of his 32 games this season, Stanton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (21.9%, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish).

Stanton has an RBI in 12 of 32 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 11 games this year (34.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 14 .159 AVG .241 .221 OBP .305 .317 SLG .519 4 XBH 7 3 HR 4 8 RBI 9 18/4 K/BB 17/4 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings