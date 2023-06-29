Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Athletics - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gleyber Torres -- with an on-base percentage of .263 in his past 10 games, 59 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Oakland Athletics, with James Kaprielian on the hill, on June 29 at 3:37 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres has 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 33 walks while batting .246.
- Torres has gotten a hit in 53 of 78 games this season (67.9%), with more than one hit on 17 occasions (21.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 14.1% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Torres has had an RBI in 18 games this year (23.1%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (12.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 35 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|33
|.236
|AVG
|.258
|.326
|OBP
|.317
|.420
|SLG
|.409
|13
|XBH
|11
|8
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|10
|27/21
|K/BB
|18/12
|5
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Athletics' 6.05 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (120 total, 1.5 per game).
- Kaprielian (2-6 with a 6.34 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 12th of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed a 6.34 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .274 to opposing hitters.
