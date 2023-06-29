The New York Yankees, including Harrison Bader (batting .257 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run and four RBI), battle starter James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday at 3:37 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Athletics.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian

James Kaprielian TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harrison Bader? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader has three doubles, two triples, six home runs and three walks while hitting .252.

In 63.6% of his 33 games this season, Bader has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

In six games this season, he has hit a long ball (18.2%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).

In 33.3% of his games this year, Bader has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 24.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 14 of 33 games (42.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 12 .216 AVG .311 .253 OBP .311 .392 SLG .578 6 XBH 5 3 HR 3 10 RBI 11 10/3 K/BB 6/0 4 SB 3

Athletics Pitching Rankings