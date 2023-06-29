Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Athletics - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (coming off going 1-for-3 with two RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be James Kaprielian. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Athletics.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa is batting .241 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine walks.
- Kiner-Falefa has had a hit in 29 of 56 games this year (51.8%), including multiple hits eight times (14.3%).
- In four games this year, he has hit a home run (7.1%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).
- In 11 games this year (19.6%), Kiner-Falefa has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (10.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 16 games this season (28.6%), including multiple runs in three games.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|24
|.232
|AVG
|.250
|.267
|OBP
|.302
|.354
|SLG
|.363
|5
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|10
|9/3
|K/BB
|20/6
|5
|SB
|3
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 6.05 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (120 total, 1.5 per game).
- Kaprielian makes the start for the Athletics, his 12th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.34 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.34, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .274 against him.
