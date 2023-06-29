As of December 31 the New York Jets' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +1800.

Jets Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +250

+250 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800

New York Betting Insights

New York put together an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, five Jets games hit the over.

New York owned the 25th-ranked offense last season (318.2 yards per game), and it was even better on defense, ranking fourth-best with just 311.1 yards allowed per game.

At home last season, the Jets were 3-5. Away, they were 4-5.

As a favorite last season New York picked up only two wins (2-3). As the underdog the Jets posted a record of 5-7.

The Jets were 5-7 in the AFC, including 2-4 in the AFC East.

Jets Impact Players

Aaron Rodgers threw for 3,695 yards (217.4 per game), completing 64.6% of his throws, with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 17 games for the Packers last year.

Rodgers also ran for 94 yards and one TD.

Garrett Wilson had 83 catches for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

In the Packers' passing game a season ago, Allen Lazard scored six TDs, catching 60 balls for 788 yards (52.5 per game).

In nine games, Zach Wilson threw for 1,688 yards (187.6 per game), with six touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 54.5%.

On defense last year, C.J. Mosley helped lead the charge with one interception to go with 158 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 Bills - +800 2 September 17 @ Cowboys - +1600 3 September 24 Patriots - +6600 4 October 1 Chiefs - +650 5 October 8 @ Broncos - +5000 6 October 15 Eagles - +700 8 October 29 @ Giants - +6600 9 November 6 Chargers - +2800 10 November 12 @ Raiders - +8000 11 November 19 @ Bills - +800 12 November 24 Dolphins - +2000 13 December 3 Falcons - +6600 14 December 10 Texans - +15000 15 December 17 @ Dolphins - +2000 16 December 24 Commanders - +8000 17 December 28 @ Browns - +3500 18 January 7 @ Patriots - +6600

